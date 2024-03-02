Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Crime Meets Cruise on Vasco Da Gama

Vasco da Gama

Following the success of the first crime thriller cruise in 2023, Nicko Cruises is once again hosting a crime-themed cruise onboard the Vasco da Gama, according to a press release.

Sailing from August 8 to August 20, 2024, the 17-day cruise around Great Britain with moderator Uwe Bahn is all about mystery, criminal cases and investigations, as well as visiting destinations across the UK such as Edinburgh, Dundee and Belfast.

The onboard program ranges from crime quizzes to crime talk and live podcast hearings to crime readings and more. Guests will have the opportunity to find out how realistic their favorite crime films and series are and what a real court reporter does. 

Real crime scene fans can also meet actor Dietmar Bär at the Meet&Greet who will join guests for crime readings.

Guests onboard the Vasco da Gama will also get to explore Ireland and Scotland on this journey.

