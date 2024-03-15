Costa Reduces Environmental Impact with LC3 Trasporti

Costa Cruises is extending its collaboration with LC3 Trasporti for the use of bio-LNG-powered trucks to transport supplies for the ships in its fleet, according to a press release

In 2024, about 25 percent of the kilometers needed to supply Costa ships deployed in Europe will be covered by LC3 Trasporti trucks fueled by bio-LNG, the liquefied biomethane obtained by refining livestock waste. This increases to 42 percent if only Italian ports of call are taken into account.

The use of bio-LNG will help reduce net CO2 emissions by 87 percent and particulate emissions by almost 96 percent, compared to emissions for a conventional Euro VI diesel vehicle carrying the same cargo and traveling the same distances.

Transported goods will include food, beverages and technical supplies, which will be shipped from Costa Cruises’ warehouses in Genoa to the ships in the ports of Kiel, Hamburg, Venice, Taranto and Trieste. In particular, the entire Genoa-Venice route will be covered using only bio-LNG trucks.

“Our journey towards greenhouse gas neutrality continues under the banner of innovation. This applies not only to our fleet but also to all the ancillary activities of cruising, including the logistics required to supply our ships. This is why, after a first positive experience in 2023, we have decided to extend our collaboration with LC3 Trasporti, an Italian partner that shares our values and vision,” said Marco Diodà, vice president of procurement and supply chain at Costa Cruises.

Michele Ambrogi, president of LC3 Trasporti, said: “The partnership with Costa Cruises marks a significant step towards decarbonization, also in the cruise sector, through the application of more sustainable logistics. With the extension of the partnership until 2024, LC3 will continue to contribute to the improvement of the environmental performance of Costa ship supplies in Italy and Europe, thanks to our bio-LNG trucks.

“This solution not only represents a significant reduction in emissions but is also a concrete step towards the full sustainability of heavy goods transport. In addition, the significant reduction in pollutants compared to conventional Euro VI diesel vehicles further enhances the value of this technology. We are grateful for the trust Costa Cruises has placed in LC3 Trasporti, a tangible example of how cooperation between companies can lead to innovative solutions that promote sustainability in the transport industry”.