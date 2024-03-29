Costa Kicks Off 2024 Spring and Summer Season

Costa Cruises has kicked off its 2024 spring-summer season, offering itineraries that explore destinations worldwide, from South America to the Far East.

This Easter weekend, Costa offers cruises to Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay onboard the Costa Diadema, Costa Favolosa and Costa Fascinosa; to the Far East onboard the Costa Serena visiting Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, and the Costa Deliziosa arriving in Taiwan on the third leg of its Around-the-World cruise.

Also available are cruises to the Mediterranean, in Italy, France and Spain, where the Costa Smeralda will offer a week-long sailing with calls at Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, Cagliari, Naples and Civitavecchia. The Costa Fortuna and Costa Pacifica will offer mini-cruises to Barcelona and Marseille, departing from Savona.

New for Costa is the debut of “Sea Destinations,” starting in June, in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. Costa ships will offer new experiences to be enjoyed onboard, such as a party in the bay of Formentera in the Western Mediterranean or a typical Caprese breakfast in front of the Faraglioni rocks of Capri island.

During the summer season, three ships will be sailing the Western Mediterranean, including the Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana and Costa Pacifica. Destinations include Marseille, Barcelona, Cagliari, Naples, Civitavecchia/Rome and more.

Two ships will explore the eastern Mediterranean. The Costa Fortuna will operate a new itinerary with stops exclusively in Greece and Turkey. The Costa Fascinosa will offer one-week cruises to Catania, Taranto, Mykonos, Santorini, Malta. The Costa Deliziosa will set sail on a one-week itinerary including Marghera/Venice, Bari, the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini, and Katakolon/Olympia.

Two ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Diadema, will explore Northern Europe. The Costa Favolosa will offer three different itineraries, from 13 to 22 days, departing from Hamburg, bound for the North Cape and Lofoten Islands, Iceland and Greenland, plus a new eight-day itinerary dedicated to Scotland. The Costa Diadema will offer one-week cruises to the Norwegian fjords.

Also available are mini-cruises in the western Mediterranean, in Italy, France and Spain, of three and four days, with the Costa Pacifica, Costa Fascinosa and Costa Fortuna.