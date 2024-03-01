Costa Cruises Strengthens its Sales Organization in North America

Costa Cruises announced changes in its North America sales organization, which will now be led by Dario Rustico, general manager for North and South America.

After having led the Costa sales team in North America for over 40 years, Ruben Perez will leave his role as general manager of Costa Cruises North America.

“We are sincerely grateful to Ruben for his recognized contribution to the Costa brand in U.S over the years and for his long contribution to the whole Costa organization. His managerial skills have been pivotal to lead the North American team over the past years,” said Mario Zanetti, president.

“I am proud of the significant achievements we have accomplished together, and I am sure Costa will continue in providing great cruising experiences to its American guests and valuable travel partners,” added Perez.

Starting from March 1, 2024, the North America market will be served through a new sales organization led by Erik Jaramillo, who has been promoted to head of sales, Costa North America. In this role, Jaramillo will oversee strategic and national accounts, charter and incentives and field sales.

Jaramillo will report to Dario Rustico, who reports to Francesco Muglia, global commercial senior vice president.

Additionally, the Costa North America sales department will be reinforced with the introduction of Yeniss Palacio, Priscilla Reyes and Becky Tate who join Costa Cruises in the role of business development managers, reporting to Jaramillo.