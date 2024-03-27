Costa Cruises Announces 2024 Club Cruise

Costa Cruises announced “Canary Islands: Between Earth, Air, Water and Fire,” the 2024 C|Club cruise, with exclusive experiences for members of the company’s loyalty program, according to a press release.

The two-week sailing will depart from Savona on May 16, 2024, onboard the Costa Fascinosa.

Guests can look forward to a rich program of activities. For the first time, Chefs Bruno Barbieri, Hélène Darroze and Ángel León will be onboard together, each preparing a dish with surprise ingredients. They will also serve as the judges of a competition between C|Club members, who will have to replicate, without errors, the technical gestures proposed by the Chefs.

In addition, Barbieri, Darroze and León will sign a limited edition of the Destination Dishes, the dishes that interpret the traditions and flavors of the destinations visited.

Special guest onboard the Costa Fascinosa will be music star Boy George, who will perform a DJ set by the pool, singing also some of his most hits, such as “Karma Chameleon” and “Do you really want to hurt me”.

Guests can also look forward to two themed parties inspired by the Canary Islands, the ‘4 Elements Party’ and the ‘Carnival Canario’, where they can taste local street food specialties. C|Club members will also be able to compete in cooking and artistic creativity competitions.

The voyage will include calls to five islands: Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and La Gomera, as well as Funchal (Madeira), Malaga, Marseille and Barcelona.

New excursions will also be available, from learning how to make goat cheese at a farm to visiting the ethnographic park of La Gomera, with show cooking and local wine tasting.