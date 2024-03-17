Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Costa Awarded with ‘Best Improvement of D&I’

Costa Pacifica

Costa Cruises received the “Best Improvement of (Diversity & Inclusion) in the workplace”’ award from the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, according to a press release.

The award for D&I (Diversity & Inclusion) recognizes companies in the maritime industry for promoting and affirming gender equality and diversity within their organizations.

In particular, Costa Cruises was recognized for its Transgender in the workplace policy, implemented to ensure that transgender people receive fair and equal treatment in the workplace.

The prize was presented in Brussels by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the North Sea of the Kingdom of Belgium Paul Van Tigchelt to Development and D.E.I. Manager of Costa Cruises Stephane Codeluppi, accompanied by Bernard Vanheule, Costa and Carnival Corporation EU affairs director.

“This recognition is further confirmation that the culture of diversity and inclusion is part of Costa Cruises’ DNA. Specifically, our transgender policy provides clear and concrete guidelines that help create a comfortable and inclusive working environment for transgender people. This kind of initiative has positive effects for the employees, improving their well-being, but also for the company, because it strengthens the sense of belonging, reputation and ability to attract new talent. Not only that: policies like ours can be useful in fostering a broader change within the society we live in,” said Stephane Codeluppi, development and D.E.I. manager at Costa Cruises.

 

 

