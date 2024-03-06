Costa and AIDA Honored by the Italian Coast Guard

The fleets of Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises have been honored by the Italian Coast Guard for their safety achievements in 2023.

According to a press release, the award was presented by Commander General Admiral Nicola Carlone to Tommaso Grimaldi, director HSE & DPA of Carnival Maritime, the maritime management unit for the Costa and AIDA ships, at the annual meeting between Italian shipowners and the flag administration.

The two cruise lines were chosen as the “most virtuous” companies based on an algorithm used by the Italian Coast Guard to assess the safety performance of Italian companies.

This algorithm takes into consideration the ratings obtained by the ships following Port State Control inspections carried out in the main international ports, based on the most important agreements on navigation safety (Paris MoU, Tokyo MoU and U.S.C.G.).

“We are delighted to receive this important recognition, which once again proves that safety is an absolute priority for Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises ships. We would like to thank the Italian Coast Guard for the valuable work it carries out on a daily basis to continuously and constantly improve safety standards on board ships flying the Italian flag and those calling at national ports under different flags,” said Grimaldi.

Picture: Tommaso Grimaldi, Director HSE & DPA of Carnival Maritime (left) collecting the award from Commander General Admiral Nicola Carlone.