Cordelia Commends PM Modi’s Vision for Tamil Nadu’s Development

Cordelia Cruises applauded the progress in Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure and maritime sector highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a press release.

Under Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal’s strategic vision, Cordelia Cruises aims to elevate India’s presence on the global cruising map, contributing to the growth of the sector. The company pioneers transformative initiatives, aligning with the Union Minister’s emphasis on infrastructure upgrades, fee rationalization and improved passenger facilities.

Since 2021, Cordelia Cruises has welcomed 450,000 guests and successfully operated sailings from Mumbai, Kochi, and Goa to Lakshadweep, Chennai to Visakhapatnam, and Chennai to Sri Lanka. This year, the company is set to introduce Puducherry into its list of domestic destinations from Chennai, in response to a high demand for this route.

Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism, Cordelia Cruises, said: “At Cordelia Cruises, we are enthused to witness the significant progress and strategic vision Prime Minister Modi has unveiled for Tamil Nadu’s development. Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the Central Government and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways for their proactive efforts in advancing cruise tourism in India. We are committed to contributing to the realization of Prime Minister Modi’s Vision 2047 for waterways and cruise tourism. Dedicated to offering exceptional value to our passengers, creating job opportunities, and promoting sustainable tourism practices, we aim to propel India towards becoming a leading cruise destination by 2047.”

Cordelia Cruises expressed gratitude for the support and proactive initiatives of the Tamil Nadu government. The company remains dedicated to providing unparalleled experiences to its guests while contributing to the socio-economic development of Tamil Nadu.