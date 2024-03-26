Coral Announce New Melanesia and Micronesia Voyages for 2026

Coral Expeditions has announced three expedition voyages to explore the remote parts of New Guinea, Melanesia, and Micronesia. The voyages will sail in January and February 2026.

The series, aboard the Coral Adventurer, features two first-time itineraries alongside a popular return voyage, promising adventures in some of the world’s most secluded archipelagos.

Jeff Gillies, commercial director, commented: “We are excited to be returning to these special regions of the South Pacific, having been absent since 2018. “Our recent outstanding feedback from guests on the 2023 Micronesia expedition and regular requests from our past passengers give us the impetus to create this new series.”

He added: “This series is designed for guests who are interested in traveling on a single itinerary or for those who seek to fully immerse themselves in a once in a lifetime chance to join all three and delve deeply into this remote part of the world.”

The three-voyage series begins with “The Louisiades, Solomons, and Vanuatu” expedition on January 12, 2026, taking guests on a 16-night journey from Cairns to Port Vila. Highlights include immersing in local customs, exploring pristine ecosystems, and snorkeling in the Louisiade Archipelago. Prices start from $16,390 per person.

Next, the “Vanuatu, Solomons, Bougainville, and New Britain” voyage departs on January 29, 2026, offering another 16-night adventure from Port Vila to Rabaul. This expedition focuses on its destinations’ unique cultural practices and natural wonders, including active volcanoes and traditional dances. Prices start from $17,390 per person, including an air charter transfer from Rabaul to Cairns.

The series ends with “Through the Islands & Atolls of Micronesia,” the 21-night journey starting February 14, 2026, from Rabaul to Sorong. Highlights include visits to all four states of the Federated States of Micronesia, exploration of WWII wrecks in Truk Lagoon, and snorkeling in reserves. Prices start from $25,900 per person, including air charter transfers from Cairns to Rabaul at the start of the voyage and from Sorong to Darwin at the end.

Coral Expeditions also offers a 10% discount for guests booking multiple voyages.