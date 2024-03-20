CIN 2024 Annual Report: Caribbean Set for Another Record Year

According to 2024 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the Caribbean market is set for another strong year in 2024.

The region is expected to host almost half of the global passenger capacity, reaching a 40 percent share of the world’s cruise market.

The Annual Report data also shows that the Caribbean capacity has been growing steadily since the post-pandemic restart, reaching record numbers, for the second consecutive year, in 2024.

After adding three ships to its Caribbean fleet, Royal Caribbean International will be the largest operator in the region this year.

Among the vessels joining the company’s lineup in the Caribbean is the new Icon of the Seas. Now serving as the largest cruise ship in the world, the 5,610-guest ship launched year-round service from Miami in late January.

Royal Caribbean International has taken over the title from Carnival Cruise Line, which held the title for the past two years.

Confirming a positive trend for the destination, several other key cruise lines have also increased their Caribbean capacity, including MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Virgin Voyages, and Margaritaville at Sea.

The Annual Report data also indicates that a total of 42 cruise lines are set to offer at least one itinerary in the Caribbean in 2024.