Carnival Brings by Dr. Seuss Characters to Queensland Children’s Hospital

Carnival Cruise Line delighted children at the Queensland Children’s Hospital with a surprise visit of the Dr. Seuss characters including Cat in the Hat, The Grinch, Thing 1 and Thing 2.

According to a press release, the Dr. Seuss characters dropped in to meet some of their youngest fans and celebrate the funds raised for Children’s Hospital Foundation as part of Carnival Cruise Line’s ‘Conga for Kids’ fundraising initiative.

Raising a total of $20,000 for the Children’s Hospital Foundation during Carnival Luminosa’s 2023-24 Brisbane sailing season, Kara Glamore, vice president of Carnival Cruise Line presented the Foundation with a cheque as the Luminosa concludes its Australian sailing season.

“Fundraising milestones like this wouldn’t be possible without our guests’ unwavering generosity towards our Conga for Kids initiative,” said Glamore. “This was Luminosa’s second season homeported in Brisbane so it’s an honor to able to give back to the Queensland community through our work with the Children’s Hospital Foundation.”

Thanks to the funds raised from Carnival’s Conga for Kids, the Children’s Hospital Foundation can support kids like three-year-old Lachlan Reed, who was born with chronic kidney disease and has battled with regular dialysis and hospital admissions his entire life.

On the support their family has received, Lachlan’s mother Rebecca Reed said: “I cannot put into words how special and amazing it is to have the support of the team at the Children’s Hospital Foundation. Their team have become like family – we would be lost without them.”

Director of Marketing and Fundraising, Children’s Hospital Foundation Jennifer Birks, said: “The ongoing support from the team at Carnival and guests onboard means so much to us at Children’s Hospital Foundation and will enable us to continue to support families and patients. It’s great to be a part of days like today that are all about bringing smiles to the faces of these incredible children.”