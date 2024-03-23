Carnival and Football Star Will Anderson Jr. Welcome Kids Aboard Carnival Breeze

Carnival Cruise Line teamed up with professional football star Will Anderson Jr. to welcome local kids from the Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast aboard the Carnival Breeze while the ship was docked at the Port of Galveston.

Kids had a chance to engage in a special Q&A, meet Anderson and ask him questions about his career.

“Supporting our local communities is important to us and since we’ve been homeporting in Galveston for more than 20 years, we wanted to provide a special treat for the children who take part in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast program,” said Carnival President Christine Duffy.

“Will Anderson Jr. is not only a football superstar but a role model to youth growing up in the Houston area. We appreciate Will’s willingness to come aboard and share his story.”

To support the Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast program in Galveston, Carnival also made a $10,000 donation to the organization.

“I feel truly blessed to be able to give back to the community,” Anderson said. “It was a pleasure to spend time with the youth of Galveston and the mentors who are providing them with critical guidance and support. Thank you to Carnival Cruise Line for hosting us and inviting me to be a part of this memorable event.”

Photo: Carnival treats kids in Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast to Q&A with Rookie of the Year.