Caribbean Princess Completes 20 Years of Service

The Caribbean Princess is marking a milestone anniversary in 2024. After debuting in April 2004, the cruise ship is completing 20 years of service next month.

Part of Princess Cruises’ Grand Class series, the 3,100-guest vessel was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

With a modified layout, the Caribbean Princess is slightly larger than its predecessors and features an additional cabin deck.

Unlike its sister ships, the vessel was custom-built to sail in the Caribbean and other tropical destinations.

As such, it originally features a series of tweaks, including a larger amount of open deck spaces, an additional outside pool deck and a new alfresco restaurant.

For its maiden season, the Caribbean Princess kicked off a year-round program in the Caribbean, offering week-long cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale.

Before embarking on its maiden cruise, the ship as christened by “Love Boat” actress Jill Whelan, on a ceremony that took place in Port Everglades on April 2, 2004.

During its 20-year sailing career, the ship sailed mostly in the Caribbean, while also offering programs in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and Canada & New England.

Between 2024 and 2026, the Caribbean Princess is scheduled to offer summer programs in the British Isles and Alaska, in addition to winter seasons in the Caribbean.

In December, the ship is set to mark Princess’ debut in Port Canaveral, kicking off a series six- to 14-night to Eastern and Western Caribbean.

In addition to the Caribbean Princess, Princess Cruises’ Grand Class also includes the 1998-built Grand Princess, the 2001-built Golden Princess, and the 2002-built Star Princess.

The later two were transferred to P&O Cruises Australia in 2021 and currently sail as the Pacific Adventure and the Pacific Encounter.

Between 2006 and 2010, five additional ships were built using a similar design: the Ruby Princess, the Emerald Princess, the Crown Princess, the Ventura, and the Azura. The final two sail for P&O Cruises in the United Kingdom.