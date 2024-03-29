Captain’s Coach Enhances Maritime Leadership for Safer Seas

John Beavis founded Captain’s Coach a decade ago to support maritime leaders in enhancing their leadership and management skills.

Beavis’s coaching career, inspired by his achievements and recognition during the 2012 London Olympics and with the Royal Canadian Navy, began with a goal to support maritime leaders by leveraging his practical experience and coaching expertise as he brings over 20 years of senior maritime leadership experience and a certified ILM Masters Level Executive and Leadership Coach.

Beavis said: “I’m very much a coach first, who happens to have been a captain. And captaincy is not a destination but the beginning of a brand-new journey. Captaincy takes so much time and money, and companies value them and know that they can’t just replace them at the drop of a hat.”

Captain’s Coach services are designed to enhance maritime leadership, according to Beavis.

They align with HR strategies for retaining top talent and contribute to safer and more efficient operations aboard ships. Beavis measures the success of his coaching through qualitative outcomes like individual feedback and coaching goal evolution.

Beavis commented: “Captains represent the brand, and they become a bit of a mini rockstar … Cruise guests are making a selection on which vessel and which companies they are going to choose based on where that captain is.”

He added: “I’m trying to support the company’s brand and support their team. And make sure we retain the best talent that they need to deliver the experiences their guests expect. Happy Captain equals happy crew equals happy guests!“

Through Captain’s Coach service, Beavis aims to improve three main areas for maritime captains:

professional development to enhance leadership and management skills;

sustainability to balance work and rest, preventing burnout;

emotional well-being by providing confidential support.

This approach addresses the often overlooked yet common challenges captains face, such as transitioning to command, sustaining performance under pressure, and evolving their leadership strategy from a tactical to a strategic focus.