Bowkett Joins Ambassador as Business Development Manager

Ambassador Cruise Line announced that Carly Bowkett has joined the cruise line as business development manager, according to a press release.

Reporting to Divisional Sales Manager Karen Cameron, Bowkett will have responsibility for trade sales in Scotland, the North of England and Northern Ireland. Bowkette joins Ambassador from Protected Travel Ship under PTS in Fleetwood, Lancashire, where she served as store manager.

 Karen Cameron, divisional sales manager at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “I am delighted to welcome Carly to the Ambassador family. She is a confident, outgoing and enthusiastic addition to the team, and this will only benefit the brand as we look to continue providing our valued agent partners with all the support and tools they need. I’m confident that Carly’s arrival will see Ambassador go from strength to strength in the North as we look to serve both the business and our partners in the most effective and productive way possible.”

 In addition to the appointment of Bowkett, Ambassador has also announced that Audra Garner will be leaving her role in its Contact Center to join the Trade Team as a Trade Support Assistant. Garner was previously a sales consultant at Thomas Cook Retail. She will move into her new role on April 2 reporting to Trade Support Manager, Beth Barker.

 

