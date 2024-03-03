Blue Lagoon Island Welcomes Back Major Cruise Lines

Blue Lagoon Island in The Bahamas announced the return of major cruise lines to its shores, according to a press release.

Beginning in December 2023, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line have resumed visits to Blue Lagoon Island during their port calls in Nassau.

“We are pleased to welcome our cruise partners back to Blue Lagoon Island,” said Robert Meister, managing director of Blue Lagoon Island. “Cruise visitors to Nassau will have the opportunity to enjoy our private beaches and calm lagoon, adding an unforgettable experience to their itinerary and creating lasting memories.”