Australis Wraps Up 2023-24 Cruise Season

Australis has concluded its 2023-24 cruise season, having welcomed a record-breaking number of passengers, according to a press release.

“While helping preserve the most Southernpart of the world, we aim at providing extraordinary guest experiences, that can only be found by traveling with Australis,” said Felipe Castro Toovey, Sales Director of North America, Australis.

Throughout the season, Australis welcomed adventurers such as traveler and influencer Madison Elrick, who shared his experience of exploring Patagonia’s wilderness. 

“I want to express my gratitude to Australis and the entire staff for ceating an incredible experience. The Pia Glacier emerged as my favorite spot, and saying goodbye was truly heartfelt,” said Elrick, “this region is absolutely breathtaking, surrounded by numerous peaks and glaciers. Plus, the added delight of encountering penguins made the journey even more special.” 

Australis is looking forward to the launch of its 2024-25 season, with an Early Penguin promotion currently running through April 30.

 

