Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Australis Cruises Launches the Early Penguin Promotion

VEntus Aust

Australis Cruises launched its Early Penguin promotion, valid for the 2024-25 sailings, which run from March 15 through April 30, according to a press release.

Travelers can book an expedition exploring the landscapes of Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego at a special rate of $500 per person or up to $1,000 per cabin.

Australis offers four-night and five-day voyages including The Patagonian Explorer Route and The Fjords of Tierra del Fuego Route.

Itineraries include Zodiac landings at locations such as Wulaia Bay, Ainsworth Bay, Tuckers Islets, Pia Glacier and Aguila Glacier.

Sailing through the waters of the Strait of Magellan, Beagle Channel and Cape Horn, guests will witness these these remote regions. For those seeking an extended expedition, guests can combine two four-night itineraries for an eight-night voyage aboard the Ventus and Stella Australis.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.