Australis Cruises Launches the Early Penguin Promotion

Australis Cruises launched its Early Penguin promotion, valid for the 2024-25 sailings, which run from March 15 through April 30, according to a press release.

Travelers can book an expedition exploring the landscapes of Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego at a special rate of $500 per person or up to $1,000 per cabin.

Australis offers four-night and five-day voyages including The Patagonian Explorer Route and The Fjords of Tierra del Fuego Route.

Itineraries include Zodiac landings at locations such as Wulaia Bay, Ainsworth Bay, Tuckers Islets, Pia Glacier and Aguila Glacier.

Sailing through the waters of the Strait of Magellan, Beagle Channel and Cape Horn, guests will witness these these remote regions. For those seeking an extended expedition, guests can combine two four-night itineraries for an eight-night voyage aboard the Ventus and Stella Australis.