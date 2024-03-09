Atlas Ocean Voyages Introduces Cultural Programming for 2024

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced a collection of expert-led workshops and onboard lecturers within the 2024 Cultural Expeditions season, according to a press release.

“Atlas Ocean Voyages continues to redefine expedition cruising offering an adventure for every explorer aboard our new fleet of expedition yachts with under 200 guests,” said President and CEO James A. Rodriguez. “On Cultural Expeditions, we are excited to introduce a unique mix of immersive onboard and shoreside experiences where guests can gain insights from experts to further enrich their expedition.”

Cultural Expeditions include onboard and onshore programming focused on drone and photo workshops, cooking culture and destination experts.

Highlights of the 2024 Cultural Expeditions season include:

Atlas Focus Lab: Drone and Photo Workshops

The workshops immerse guests in photography activities led by destination and drone experts. Experts guide guests to discover the perfect light and angles on shore and turn landscapes and architecture into visual tales. The World Navigator will depart on April 18, April 28, May 24, July 3, July 12, and August 10, sailing the Canaries, Iceland, Ireland, and Norway.

Cooking Culture

Alongside guest chefs, food historians and experts, guests will immerse themselves in the cuisine of each destination. Lectures onboard will include stories behind the Caribbean, South America, Northern Europe and beyond. The World Traveller March 31, the World Navigator April 18, April 28, July 12, August 10, October 27, and the World Voyager March 27, April 5, April 24, and May 2.

Atlas Ocean Voyages Destination Experts and Lectures

Destination experts and lecturers on Cultural Expeditions range from a guide at the British Museum and Victoria and Albert Museum to a Senior Fellow of the Geological Society of London. Guests will explore the mysteries of the Arctic with the former director of the Scott Polar Research Institute, discover the world of gardening and plants with a Forensic Scientist and more.

Cultural Expedition Experts onboard include: