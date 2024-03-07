Artania Makes its Maiden Call to Kobe Port

Phoenix Reisen’s Artania made its maiden call to Kobe Port on March 6, where it was welcomed with a water spray display by Kobe City fireboats, according to a press release.

A welcome ceremony was held onboard to celebrate the ship’s inaugural visit.

Mr. Kawanaka, deputy director general of the Port and Harbor Bureau, Kobe City Government, said: “We extend our sincere welcome to the Artania for her maiden call at the Port of Kobe today. This is her first calling in Kobe since 1987 when she was the Royal Princess.

“We are impressed that she is such an eco-friendly ship, equipped with the latest shore power system that meets the international standards.”

The Artania is scheduled to depart from Kobe head to Kochi, its next port of call.