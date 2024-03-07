Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Artania Makes its Maiden Call to Kobe Port

Maiden Call

Phoenix Reisen’s Artania made its maiden call to Kobe Port on March 6, where it was welcomed with a water spray display by Kobe City fireboats, according to a press release.

A welcome ceremony was held onboard to celebrate the ship’s inaugural visit. 

Mr. Kawanaka, deputy director general of the Port and Harbor Bureau, Kobe City Government, said: “We extend our sincere welcome to the Artania for her maiden call at the Port of Kobe today. This is her first calling in Kobe since 1987 when she was the Royal Princess.

Maiden Call

“We are impressed that she is such an eco-friendly ship, equipped with the latest shore power system that meets the international standards.”

The Artania is scheduled to depart from Kobe head to Kochi, its next port of call.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.