American Queen Cruise Ship Fleet Heading to Auction

American Queen

The American Queen Voyages cruise ship fleet will head to auction on Thursday afternoon as part of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings.

With bids due earlier this week, the court had set a potential auction date of March 27 if there were multiple bids.

That date has now moved to March 28 and according to sources speaking to Cruise Industry News, there are multiple bidders, including existing cruise lines.

Whether the fleet of six cruise ships plus an expedition ship charter contract is sold as one lot, or split up to multiple new owners, remains to be seen.

