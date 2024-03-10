Ambassador Cruise Line Partners with Help for Heroes

Ambassador Cruise Line announced a three-year partnership with the UK’s Armed Forces and veteran’s charity, Help for Heroes, according to a press release.

The agreement unites the two organizations in their efforts to support their communities’ physical and mental health.

As part of the partnership, Ambassador will raise funds for the charity, provide access to Help for Heroes veterans and host a series of onboard activities such as talks and competitions to promote the charity’s goals.

In honor of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, 2024, both Ambassador cruise ships – the Ambition and Ambience – will sail to the Normandy coast as part of two special D-Day anniversary cruises.

The Ambition will depart from Bristol Royal Portbury on June 2 for the six-night D-Day Anniversary Voyage, while the Ambience will set sail from London Tilbury on June 4 for the 13-night Round Britain D-Day Anniversary Voyage.

According to the company on June 6, both ships will anchor off the five beaches of Normandy that troops landed on 80 years ago with Help for Heroes taking part in each ship’s journey.

Christian Verhounig, chief executive officer, Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “As a company, we are proud to partner with Help for Heroes, which is close to the hearts of many people. The Ambassador family, ship and shoreside, guests and crew, are known for their passion in making connections through exploration and promoting physical and mental wellbeing, making our partnership over the next three years a natural fit. Both Ambassador and Help for Heroes share the same values, and we’re thrilled to be working together with the charity to help raise awareness of their ongoing work to support these incredible veterans who have given so much through their service.”

James Needham, CEO of Help for Heroes, added: “We’re incredibly excited to start this voyage with Ambassador Cruise Line who share in our dedication to help the Armed Forces Community. We know that some of our veterans will have to deal with feelings of loneliness and isolation and these inclusive cruises provide access to a world of amazing sights that can be experienced in the company of friends and families.”