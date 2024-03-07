Twitter Facebook Linkedin
7 Ships and 20,000 Cruise Passengers For Nassau

7 Ships in Nassau

On Tuesday, March 12, Nassau Cruise Port welcomed a total of seven ships, bringing 20,009 passengers, according to a press release.

The ships included the Carnival Liberty, Vision of the Seas, Disney Wish, Independence of the Seas, Sea Cloud Spirit, Carnival Paradise and Carnival Elation.

 To celebrate this momentous occasion, performers who entertained guests filled the Port Marketplace and Port Plaza with Bahamian music.

 Marques Williams, operations manager, expressed his gratitude to port partners who played a vital role in handling the seven-ship day.

 “This is a historic moment for The Bahamas and Nassau Cruise Port,” said Williams. “It’s the first time we’ve had seven ships in port on the same day. This achievement is all thanks to a lot of teamwork. I have to give a big shout-out to the Nassau Harbour Pilot Association – they did a fantastic job maneuvering these vessels into port.”

 Mike Maura, chief executive officer, said: “March 12th, 2024, will go down in history as an incredible triumph for all Bahamians. Our operations team worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth process for all vessels calling at our port today. I thank our operations team, the Nassau Harbour Pilot Association, and every other team and partner who worked to ensure this successful execution. Today signifies that Nassau remains a highly sought-after tourism destination and that people still believe it’s better in The Bahamas.”

