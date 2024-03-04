54 Cruise Ships On Global Orderbook as of March 2024

Fifty four ocean-going cruise ships are set to debut between now and 2028, according to the latest update of the global cruise ship orderbook by Cruise Industry News.

With the Sun Princess just delivered and already cruising for Carnival Corporation’s Princes Cruises brand in the Mediterranean, attention now turns to the Mein Schiff 7 and Queen Anne, which are scheduled to be the next two cruise ships delivered.

The Mein Schiff 7 will be handed over from Meyer Turku to TUI Cruises soon, aimed at the German-speaking cruise market.

Cunard’s Queen Anne is one of the most anticipated ships of the year and the first newbuild for the Cunard Line brand in over a decade. She will become the fourth Queen in the Cunard fleet, sailing alongside the Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria.

More new ships follow the summer for Royal Caribbean Group, as the Silver Nova enters service for the ultra-luxury Silversea brand, and the Utopia of the Seas debuts into the short cruise market out of Port Canaveral.

February saw three recent ship orders with newbuild deals done for Carnival Cruise Line for 2027 and Royal Caribbean for 2028, plus a small expedition ship for Antarctica21, set to debut in 2026.

The current orderbook totals over $35 billion in new ship investments and over 100,000 total berths. Ships are an average of 2,165 guests each.