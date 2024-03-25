2024 Marine Hotel Association Event Starts in Naples

The Marine Hotel Association’s (MHA) 2024 Conference and Trade Show got going on Sunday evening at the Naples Grande Beach Resort in Naples, Florida.

The three-day conference brings together industry vendors and aspiring vendors from the food and beverage and hotel arenas, along with decision makers from cruise lines and vessel management companies.

The opening evening on March 24, Sunday night, featured a cocktail party and dinner at the Mangrove Pool with attendance at the MHA event noticeably up from 2023 as this year’s trade show is sold out, according to event organizers.

Monday continues with a breakfast for all event attendees, featuring a food and beverage panel discussion made up of buyers from major cruise companies as well as niche brands.

The day then follows with trade show programming through midafternoon. Monday night’s programming takes the group to evening dinner and entertainment at the Revs Institute, a not-for-profit, working museum and library regarded as one of the greatest car museums and sources of automobile knowledge in the world.

Photo: Naples Grande Beach Resort