Virgin Voyages Rolls Out New Improved Internet Package with SES

Virgin Voyages will deploy a new level of “Pretty Fly for a Wi-Fi” connected experiences for its guests and crew becoming the first cruise line to deploy SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO service, according to a press release.

Combining Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite coverage, the SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO service will provide unmatched connectivity of up to 1.5Gbps per ship, enabling Virgin Voyages’ sailors to enjoy exclusive passenger experiences, the companies announced in a statement.

With unlimited Wi-Fi access across multiple devices, passengers can share their cruise experiences live and in real-time via social media and video calls, while enjoying the connected experiences that Virgin Voyages offers.

“For cruise operators, being able to constantly innovate and unlock new, superior guest experiences for passengers is essential to stay ahead of the curve,” said Simon Maher, Senior Vice President, Cruise at SES. “State-of-the-art connectivity is at the heart of this. This is why we expanded our offering to create a fully integrated end-to-end service that uses multiple orbits, from Geostationary to Medium and Low Earth, to optimize bandwidth and meet the needs of both passengers and crew, wherever in the world they are sailing. By doing so, we are proud to deliver this new level of enhanced operational efficiency coupled with the ultimate connectivity guest experience.”

“Our exclusively adult cruise experiences are underpinned by unmatched levels of connectivity at sea that mirror those available on land, so we are excited to partner with SES to offer our guests and crew this level of connectivity, which is unlike any other in the market,” said Steven Worling, Senior Director of Infrastructure & Security at Virgin Voyages.