Virgin Voyages Repositioning Update: Ship Heading Around Africa

Virgin Voyages is making deployment changes for the upcoming repositioning voyage for the Resilient Lady. The vessel will now sail from Australia to Europe, heading around Africa, and not transiting through the Middle East.

“We remain concerned about potential escalations in this part of the world over the next 12 months and the risk that this presents for safe passage through the region. As a result, we have been left with no choice but to make changes to Resilient Lady’s repositioning voyage taking place on March 27,” the company said.

“In place of her former repositioning voyages, the award-winning Resilient Lady will now be departing from Sydney, embarking on an iconic, once-in-a-lifetime sailing around the coast of Africa with a brand new route stopping in Eden and Fremantle (Perth) in Australia, Port Louis (Mauritius Islands), Durban and Cape Town (South Africa), Walvis Bay (Namibia), Praia (Cape Verde), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (Spain), Casablanca (Morocco), Barcelona (Spain), Valletta (Malta), as well as Santorini and Piraeus (Athens) in Greece — all with extended time at sea,” the company said.

“All passengers on these former three legs of the repositioning voyages will have guaranteed spots on these sailings at no additional cost and a price protection commitment in place. If these dates are not convenient, they can receive a Future Voyage Credit based on their paid balance or a full refund. We know that based on our conversations with passengers and travel partners, they understand the complex geopolitical challenges that have arisen making this change necessary. In addition to this, we are committed to remaining a good partner to our First Mates (travel advisors) and will be protecting their commissions.

“With the very likely continuation of this escalated regional conflict top-of-mind, and in an effort to minimize further disruptions to our passengers’ future vacation plans, Virgin Voyages is now conducting a full review of other geographically similar repositioning voyages and linked sailings. We will provide an update in the coming weeks on any further changes we will need to make.”