Viking Octantis Sets Sail on First Longitudinal World Cruise

The Viking Octantis is in Ushuaia today to kick off Viking’s first ever Longitudinal World Cruise.

Sailing all the way to Milwaukee, the 65-day itinerary combines unique destinations, including Antarctica, South America, the Caribbean and the Great Lakes.

Passengers will be able to explore nine countries, with a total of 29 guided tours to different destinations.

The Longitudinal World Cruise also features transits of both the Panama Canal and the St. Lawrence Seaway.

After departing Argentina, the Viking Octantis heads south to Antarctica, crossing the Drake Passage before spending six days exploring the White Continent.

The cruise continues with scenic cruising at the Cape Horn and the Chilean Glaciers – including a visit to the Garibaldi Fjord, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Before leaving Chile, the Octantis also sails to five ports of call: Punta Arenas, Puerto Chacabuco, Castro, Valparaíso and Iquique.

Sailing along South America’s Pacific Coast, the itinerary also features destinations in Peru and Ecuador ahead of a full transit of the Panama Canal.

Cruising briefly in the Caribbean, the Viking Octantis pays a visit to Cozumel before arriving in the United States.

On its way to the Great Lakes, the expedition ship is then set to sail to Fort Lauderdale, Charleston, Norfolk and New York.

The final leg of the Longitudinal World Cruise features off-the-beaten-path destinations in Canada & New England, including Cape Breton Island, Cap-aux-Meules and Trois-Rivières.

After visiting different ports in the Great Lakes – such as Port Colborne, Point Pelee, Detroit, Alpena –, the cruise is set to end in Milwaukee on May 2, 2024.

Custom-built for sailing in remote and polar regions, the Viking Octantis became the first expedition ship to join the Viking fleet in late 2021.

According to the company, the ship is optimally sized for its role, being small enough to navigate remote polar regions and the St. Lawrence Seaway, while large enough to provide superior handling and stability in different sea conditions.