V.Ships Leisure To Manage Mitsui Ocean Fuji

MOL Cruises, has announced the signing of an agreement with V.Ships Leisure for the management of the foreign flagged ocean-going cruise ship Mitsui Ocean Fuji, the former Seabourn Odyssey, which joins the MOL fleet later this year and enters revenue service for the Mitsui Ocean Cruises brand in December.

Under the agreement signed by the company, the technical management of the ship will be outsourced to V.Ships Leisure for the period during which the ship will be operating under a foreign registry.

Per Bjornsen, CEO of V.Ships Leisure, commented: “We are proud to be part of the Mitsui Ocean Cruises team, delivering Mitsui Ocean Fuji on her inaugural voyage for Mitsui, and then working to ensure her safe passage as she takes passengers on their luxury cruises around the world. V.Ships has worked with MOL for many years and this ship newly under our management is testament to the recognition of our industry leading operations. We are looking forward to working with Mitsui Ocean Cruises and to being part of a truly unique cruise product in a fascinating part of the world.”

By working with V.Ships Leisure S.A.M, which has extensive experience in cruise ship management worldwide, Mitsui Ocean Crises said it will be able to provide a stable and continuous supply of safe and secure cruises and to utilize the knowledge and experience of V.Ships Leisure to develop our its management system after the ship is registered in Japan.

Mitsui said it will operate its own hotel department.