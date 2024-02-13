Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

TUI 2024 Q1: Cruise Occupancy Up at Higher Rates

Mein Schiff 5

TUI Group reported its first quarter 2024 numbers, noting an increase in occupancy and ticket price for its trio of cruise lines in TUI Cruises, Marella Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

“In cruises, the strong trading environment coupled with the quality of product we offer, drove an increase in occupancy at higher rates, with all three of our cruise brands contributing to the up-side,” the company said.

Cruise revenue came in at 166.8 million euro, up from 115.2 million euro for the first quarter of 2023.

TUI said bookings for the second quarter are up five percent, generated by a more “advanced booking curve,” with ticket prices surging ahead by 18 percent.

Occupancy for the first quarter saw the TUI Cruises fleet at 99 percent, up from 88 percent last year. The Hapag-Lloyd fleet came in at 73 percent, up from 65 percent, and Marella came in at 93 percent, up from 91.

Average daily rates were 169 euros for TUI Cruises (compared to 139 euros last year), 678 euros for Hapag-Lloyd (compared to 669 last year), and 177 euros for Marella (compared to 158 euros last year).

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.