TUI 2024 Q1: Cruise Occupancy Up at Higher Rates

TUI Group reported its first quarter 2024 numbers, noting an increase in occupancy and ticket price for its trio of cruise lines in TUI Cruises, Marella Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

“In cruises, the strong trading environment coupled with the quality of product we offer, drove an increase in occupancy at higher rates, with all three of our cruise brands contributing to the up-side,” the company said.

Cruise revenue came in at 166.8 million euro, up from 115.2 million euro for the first quarter of 2023.

TUI said bookings for the second quarter are up five percent, generated by a more “advanced booking curve,” with ticket prices surging ahead by 18 percent.

Occupancy for the first quarter saw the TUI Cruises fleet at 99 percent, up from 88 percent last year. The Hapag-Lloyd fleet came in at 73 percent, up from 65 percent, and Marella came in at 93 percent, up from 91.

Average daily rates were 169 euros for TUI Cruises (compared to 139 euros last year), 678 euros for Hapag-Lloyd (compared to 669 last year), and 177 euros for Marella (compared to 158 euros last year).