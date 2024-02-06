The Love Boat Star Jill Whelan to Join Royal Princess in Australia

Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2024, original cast member of The Love Boat and Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan will join guests aboard the Royal Princess Australia, according to a press release.

Returning to Australia after more than 40 years, Whelan, who played Vicki Stubing in the show, will embark the Royal Princess for a special event of spreading the love with Princess Perfect Weddings.

Her visit comes as more Australian couples choose to have their special day at sea, with a 127 percent increase in wedding ceremony bookings and an 83 percent increase in the number of ceremonies performed from 2022 to 2023.

“I was lucky enough to star on The Love Boat onboard Pacific Princess from the age of 12, and grew up seeing some of the most amazing love stories play out on the show,” said Whelan. “As the Celebrations Ambassador of Princess Cruises, I am excited to see so many Aussies continuing to experience romance and share the love onboard our cruise ships, just as I did all those years ago.”

Princess Cruises Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, UK and Europe, Stuart Allison, said that weddings at sea give Aussies a more cost-effective way to celebrate their special day.

“Booking a wedding with Princess Cruises has never been more affordable and accessible than it is today,” said Allison.

“Our Princess Perfect Wedding packages are less than half the price of an Australian wedding, ranging from AU$4,468 to AU$9,689, and include everything you need to make the day remarkable.”

Princess Perfect Wedding Packages include a dedicated wedding specialist who can organize fresh florals, photography, live music, freshly baked wedding cakes and more.