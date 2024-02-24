The Bahamas Breaks Records With Over 9.65 Million Arrivals In 2023

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation announced record-breaking visitor arrivals for 2023, welcoming a total of 9,654,838 visitors, according to a press release.

This figure represents a 38 percent increase over 2022 and a 33 percent increase compared to the previous 2019 record.

The 2023 result reveals a 17 percent increase in foreign air arrivals, totaling 1,719,980 visitors, compared to 1,470,244 in 2022.

Cruise arrivals also saw a surge, with 7,934,858 visitors in 2023, up 43.5 percent from the 5,530,462 in 2022.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, I. Chester Cooper, said: “The Bahamas has not only surpassed its targets but has set new benchmarks in the tourism industry.” “These figures are a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in our tourism sector, the irresistible charm of our islands and the friendliness of our people.

“This record-breaking year is a clear indication of The Bahamas’ position as a top-tier destination for travelers seeking unparalleled experiences. Our islands offer a unique blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality, making it a favorite of visitors from around the world.”

Latia Duncombe, director general of tourism, added: “As The Bahamas continues to welcome visitors with open arms, we look forward to building on this momentum. With our commitment to excellence and innovation in the tourism sector, The Bahamas is poised for even greater success in the years to come.”