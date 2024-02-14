Tauck Announces Leadership Transition Plan

Tauck’s Board of Directors announced leadership changes at a company event with more than 500 Tauck employees, Board members and Tauck family members present, according to a press release.

The following leadership changes will take place: Chairman Arthur Tauck Jr., will become Chairman Emeritus; Tauck CEO Dan Mahar will become Chairman of the Board; Tauck President Jennifer Tombaugh will become Chief Executive Officer; Tauck Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Palmer will become President. The changes will become effective in October 2024.

Mahar said: “This leadership plan has been thoughtfully prepared and refined over the past decade, and it comes during a period of strong, consistent growth for the company. We look forward to remaining a family-owned company driven by our shared purpose of enhancing our guests’ lives through travel. Our focus will continue to be on guest satisfaction and retention, internal culture and employee engagement, favorably impacting the places where we travel, and realizing responsible, profitable growth over time. Tauck will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2025, and we look forward to building on our pioneering heritage of creating the world’s best travel experiences.”

“We’ve really strengthened our premium position over the past two decades by maintaining our focus on all-inclusive, guided journeys that enhance our guests’ lives, while successfully broadening both the experiences we offer and the customers we serve. We look forward to building on this momentum in our second century.”

Photo: (L-R) Jeremy Palmer, Dan Mahar, Arthur Tauck Jr and Jennifer Tombaugh.