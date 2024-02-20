Swan Hellenic Unveils its 2024 Celts and Vikings Cruises

Swan Hellenic unveiled its 2024 Celts and Vikings Cruises, exploring cultural and wildlife wonders of the British Isles and Iceland, according to a press release.

All three voyages in the series sail aboard the SH Vega.

The first itinerary is the 11-night Spirit of the Celts, departing May 24, 2024, from Portsmouth. Ports of call include Fowey in Cornwall, Tresco in the Scilly Isles, Bantry, Dingle, Galway and Killybegs in Ireland, then Iona, Stornoway, Loch Ewe and Oban in Scotland, followed by Portrush and Rathlin Island in Northern Ireland before finally concluding the voyage in Dublin, Ireland.

The 12-night In the Wake of Celts and Vikings cruise departs on June 4, 2024 follows visiting Portree on the Isle of Skye, then Ullapool, Stromness on Orkney, Lerwick on Shetland, and Tórshavn, port capital of the Faroe Islands, before embarking on a semi-circumnavigation of Iceland, calling at Djupivogur, Grimsey Island, Akureyri, Isafjordur, Vigur Island, Dynjandi waterfall, Látrabjarg cliffs and Reykjavik.

The eight-month Iceland in Depth June 16, 2024 from Reykjavik for a full circumnavigation of the island, exploring the Dynjandi waterfall, Ísafjördur and the Westfjords region, Vigur Island, Grimsey, then Hrisey Island, known for its wildlife and Icelandic crafts. Next comes Akureyri, “Capital of the North”, the art port of Seyðisfjörður and the fishing village of Djupivogur, followed by Heimaey, after which the SH Vega will return to Reykjavik.

Swan Hellenic Chief Commercial Officer Patrizia Iantorno said: “The myths and legends of the Celts and Vikings have long exerted a fascination as strong as that of the otherworldly landscapes and rich wildlife of the regions where they lived. These three cultural expedition cruises have been crafted by our experts to provide an immersive experience of every aspect. We’re extremely proud of the result, knowing the unforgettable moments that will await our guests as they voyage in the sophisticated casual ambience of SH Vega, with its gourmet dining and designer amenities.”