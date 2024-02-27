Swan Hellenic Announces Details of Summer Med Cruises

Swan Hellenic announced details of its four 2024 cultural expedition cruises exploring the Mediterranean, according to a press release.

All four sailings will be aboard the SH Diana.

Swan Hellenic Chief Commercial Officer Patrizia Iantorno said: “We are delighted to unveil our 2024 Mediterranean cruises aboard the luxurious SH Diana. With its rich history, stunning landscapes and vibrant cultures, the Mediterranean continues to captivate travelers from around the globe. We look forward to welcoming guests aboard for unforgettable explorations of this timeless region.”

The four Mediterranean cultural expedition cruises are:

“Secrets of Sicily” – sailing August 20 – 28 2024: Departs Palermo, calling at Trapani; Mazara del Vallo; Porto Empedocle with the UNESCO Heritage site of Agrigento; Valetta in Malta; Siracusa; Giardini Naxos; and Lipari, the largest Aeolian Island, before completing this rare circumnavigation cruise to Palermo.

“From Magna Graecia to Greece” – sailing August 28 – September 5, 2024: Departs Palermo for an eight-night exploration of the Mediterranean, sailing to the islands of Lipari and Stromboli, then on to Giardini Naxos, and Crotone. This is followed by a visit to Sarandë, Albania and then Preveza, Greece. Itea is the penultimate port of call before this voyage concludes in Piraeus (Athens).

“Colors of the Eastern Mediterranean” – sailing September 5 –16, 2024: Departs from Piraeus, calling in the medieval town of Monemvasia, then Adama on the island of Milos and Rethymnon on Crete. Guests will also get to explore destinations including Mandraki on the island of Nisyros; Symi; Rhodes; Patmos; Kusadasi; Chios, Mytilene; and Canakkale before the voyage ends in Istanbul.

“Cultures of the East Mediterranean” – sailing September 16 – 24 2024: Departs from Istanbul exploring the coasts of Greece and Turkey on the way to Cyprus. The next ports of call are Thessaloniki, Volos and Kusadasi. Heraklion, the capital of Crete, follows, then Rhodes and lastly Limassol.