Storylines Launches Website for Global Traveling School

Storylines has launched a new website for its globally traveling accredited school, officially named Storylines Global Academy, according to a press release.

The newly launched website expands on the eight core pillars of Storylines Global Academy’s educational philosophy and offers information on student life, academics and admissions.

Alister Punton, Storylines CEO said: “A child who experiences Storylines’ personalized education model will leave the program multilingual with the ability to play musical instruments, and they will have a vast array of friends from all over the globe after having traveled around the world multiple times. They’ll also have mentors from diverse backgrounds who are all highly successful in their chosen fields. Our students will leave with an investment strategy to set them up for success and a passive income that allows them to focus on the important things in life such as contributing to making the world a better place. Success will organically develop in all aspects of their life when they live this incredibly unique lifestyle every day.”

The residential community onboard the MV Narrative includes families who will be among the first to experience the educational model and the world’s first-of-its-kind floating school.

Storylines Global Academy provides children with philanthropic opportunities in the communities that the ship visits. The academy will welcome families with students ranging from grades K-12.

In addition to the educational curriculum onboard, students will have the opportunity to discover ancient history at the pyramids in Giza, medieval history at the Colosseum in Rome, literary history at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London, archaeology at the moai (carved human figures) on Easter Island and marine biology at the Great Barrier Reef.