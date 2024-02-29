Sir Richard Branson Surprises Passengers on Delta Flight with Free Cruise

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson surprised passengers when he walked onto a Delta flight heading from Atlanta to San Juan, according to a press release.

Virgin Voyages and Delta Airlines teamed up to surprise 160+ passengers with a free cruise aboard the Resilient Lady to celebrate the ship’s launch in Puerto Rico later this year. Branson boarded the flight to personally gift all SkyMiles Members on the flight (18 and older) a free cruise during the ship’s inaugural season in San Juan later this year.

“The Caribbean has been my home for many years, and I’m very excited to welcome Resilient Lady as she sails from San Juan to visit the region’s most beautiful destinations,” said Branson. “My excitement clearly couldn’t be contained, so we came up with a way to celebrate with a personal invitation and surprise for some unsuspecting guests on a Delta flight to San Juan. We’re grateful for our partners at Delta who joined in on the fun and have also been long-time venture partners of our airline, Virgin Atlantic. We look forward to showing everyone what it’s like to Set Sail the Virgin Way!”

Before boarding, Virgin Voyages hosted a full departure gate takeover, bringing to life elements of the ship’s onboard experience at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Fliers were treated to original choreography from Virgin Voyages’ entertainment team, vignettes at the gate, specialty drinks and music.

Branson was joined by Delta’s SVP and Chief Communications Officer, Tim Mapes, for a game of roulette. Customers and passersby alike were invited to spin the wheel of prizes, which included Delta and Virgin Atlantic flights, Virgin Hotel stays, a Virgin Voyages cruise, a Delta Vacation package, gift cards and more.

“When two award-winning brands come together, they create magic for their customers. Delta is thrilled to have partnered with Sir Richard Branson and Virgin Voyages for this special surprise-and-delight for our SkyMiles Members on the flight,” said Mapes. “This is one more way in which we’re adding value to the program and unlocking exclusive experiences for our Members. Stay tuned for more with Virgin Voyages.”