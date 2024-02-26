Singer Gwen Stefani Names Carnival Jubilee in Galveston

Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the naming of its new ship, the Carnival Jubilee, at a Feb. 24 naming ceremony in Galveston, with music star Gwen Stefani as the ship’s godmother.

According to a press release, the 45-minute naming ceremony took place in the ship’s theater following a cocktail reception and celebratory lunch. The singer then treated the guests to a private concert singing hits, including “Just a Girl,” “The Sweet Escape” and “Hollaback Girl.”

Stefani spent the day onboard the Jubilee, visiting the bridge to meet the captain and blowing the ship’s horn before cutting the ribbon at several venues.

“I know she has been honored in so many ways for her music with numerous awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and now she has a ship!” said Duffy as she introduced Stefani. “She’s also put giving back as an important focus in her life, especially to a number of children’s causes, so we are truly thrilled to have Gwen as the Godmother of our flagship Carnival Jubilee!”

The Carnival Jubilee is the first new ship to be homeported in Galveston as well as the first ship to be christened at the port.

Declaring Feb. 24 “Carnival Jubilee Day”, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said: “We hold a very warm place in our hearts for Carnival Cruise Line because they initiated the entire cruise industry for the City of Galveston. They were the first and will always be first in our hearts.”