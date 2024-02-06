Silversea Appoints Massimo Brancaleoni SVP of Sales and Revenue

Silversea has appointed Massimo Brancaleoni as its senior vice president of global sales and revenue, according to a press release.

Brancaleoni joined Silversea in January 2023 as senior vice president of global sales. In his expanded role, Brancaleoni will continue to report to Silversea’s President Barbara Muckermann. With over 30 years of experience, Brancaleoni has held executive positions for international organizations in Europe and Asia.

“Massimo will hone our strategic approach to bolster our position as the industry’s leading luxury travel brand,” said Muckermann. “Since joining Silversea in January 2023, Massimo has strengthened our global Sales team, contributing to our unprecedented success with his strategic mindset and laser-sharp focus on results.”

“I am incredibly grateful to Barbara, Jason Liberty and the entire Royal Caribbean Group leadership team for this opportunity,” said Brancaleoni. “I look forward to building on our successes in 2024 and beyond, optimizing the synergy between our global Sales and Revenue departments for the benefit of our brand and our valued Travel Advisors and capitalizing on the luxury travel market’s growth and potential.”