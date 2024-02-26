Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Silver Ray Floats Out

Silver Ray Float Out

On Sunday, Feb. 25., Silversea Cruises celebrated the float out of its newest ship, the Silver Ray, at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

The cruise line’s second Nova Class vessel will now be joining its sister ship, the Silver Nova, as the two largest ships in the Silversea fleet.

The float out took place on Sunday at 11.30 a.m. local time. The ship’s construction drydock was filled with water so that it could be moved out of the construction hall to a wet dock where final outfitting and work will be completed.

Set to launch this summer, the Silver Ray will spend her inaugural cruise season in Europe, operating itineraries visiting destinations such as Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, and Valencia, in Spain; as well as Monaco; Livorno (Florence/Pisa) in Italy; and St. Tropez, in France.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.