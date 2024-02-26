Silver Ray Floats Out

On Sunday, Feb. 25., Silversea Cruises celebrated the float out of its newest ship, the Silver Ray, at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

The cruise line’s second Nova Class vessel will now be joining its sister ship, the Silver Nova, as the two largest ships in the Silversea fleet.

The float out took place on Sunday at 11.30 a.m. local time. The ship’s construction drydock was filled with water so that it could be moved out of the construction hall to a wet dock where final outfitting and work will be completed.

Set to launch this summer, the Silver Ray will spend her inaugural cruise season in Europe, operating itineraries visiting destinations such as Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, and Valencia, in Spain; as well as Monaco; Livorno (Florence/Pisa) in Italy; and St. Tropez, in France.