SeaDream Adds More Greek Isles Voyages

SeaDream Yacht Club is adding more voyages to its series of Greek Isles cruises in 2025, according to a press release.

A highlighted addition is the 14-night in-depth yachting adventure, which is a combination of two new Yachting the Greek Isles voyages, exploring 13 different Greek ports onboard the SeaDream I.

The itinerary includes visits to popular Greek destinations as well as UNESCO World Heritage sites.

“We have been exploring the Greek Isles for more than 20 years, and it strikes us how there is always something new to see, somewhere new to discover, and someone new to meet. With this in mind, we have created what we believe to be our most exceptional Greek itineraries to date,” said SeaDream Yacht Club’s Andreas Brynestad.

The two newly added seven-day Yachting the Greek Isles cruises sail in June and July of 2025, exploring Greek destinations, including several ports of call for the company.

The voyages also include an overnight stay in Mykonos, or a very late-night departure from Santorini, to enable guests to explore the destinations without the crowds.

“This is the big advantage with small ships. We can go where others can’t and can do what others don’t – such as avoiding the crowds even on the most popular destinations. There simply is no better way to experience the Greek Isles,” said Brynestad.