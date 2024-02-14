Scenic Sees Record Booking Day after ‘Cruising with Susan Calman’

Scenic saw a record booking day after the Scenic Eclipse was featured in an episode of “Cruising with Susan Calman,” according to a press release.

Friday night’s episode featured comedian, writer and presenter, Susan Calman, sailing Antarctica onboard the Scenic Eclipse. The first episode led to a surge in website traffic while bookings to the region more than doubled compared to the previous weekend. Monday, February 12, 2024, was also Scenic’s top-performing day of 2024 so far, both in terms of overall bookings and bookings to the Antarctica region.

Sailing from Ushuaia, the episode saw Calman travel through the Drake Passage before reaching the polar south. Viewers watched as she took a helicopter flight from the Scenic Eclipse to see the glacial landscapes from above, boarded a wildlife discovery cruise on one of the yacht’s Zodiacs to witness a penguin colony and landed on Deception Island to explore its history.

Calman also joined excursions led by the Scenic Discovery Team of naturalists, marine biologists and glaciologists.