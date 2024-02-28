Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Scenic: Record Breaking Bookings for January 2024

Scenic Eclipse II

Scenic Group USA, announced record-breaking bookings this January 2024, surpassing its previous record from January 2020 by 67 percent, according to a press release.

The company also reported that 2024 bookings were the larger share of sales, with 2025 close behind.

 “The exceptional January bookings are a testament to the unparalleled experiences we offer across our fleet,” said Ken Muskat, managing director of Scenic Group USA. “This milestone not only reflects our team’s hard work and dedication but also the confidence and desire for travel that our guests are demonstrating. The robust start to 2024 signals a promising wave season ahead.”

The most booked river cruise for Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours was the “Rhine Highlights” itinerary. Scenic Eclipse’s expedition to the Arctic was the highest in demand for polar exploration sailings.

Emerald Cruises’ most-booked river cruise itinerary was the “Danube Delights,” an eight-day voyage exploring Central Europe. The Caribbean itineraries were the most-booked ocean cruises for Emerald Cruises’ fleet.

 

