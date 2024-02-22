Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Saga’s Spirit of the Moselle Set to Launch in 2025

Spirit of the Moselle

Saga has announced the addition of a new ship, the Spirit of the Moselle, to its river cruise fleet. As per the press release, it is set to debut in July 2025.

The Spirit of the Moselle will join sister ships the Spirit of the Rhine, launched in 2021, and the Spirit of the Danube, launched in 2022.

The Spirit of the Moselle will embody Saga’s boutique design philosophy, providing a luxurious cruise experience for customers on Europe’s rivers. .

Sergej Tocili, director of river product at Saga, stated: “We’ve reached another great milestone in our river cruise collection. Spirit of the Rhine and Spirit of the Danube have been successful with our guests, and I expect Spirit of Moselle to deliver the same high-quality cruising experience, expanding our journey to more rivers.”

With a capacity for 182 guests and featuring 95 cabins—73 with a French Balcony—the Spirit of the Moselle is designed to offer spacious and well-lit environments. The ship will feature large windows, a central lounge and bar area, and a panoramic restaurant providing buffet breakfasts and waiter-served meals. Outdoor spaces include a sun deck with loungers and seating, along with a lower sun terrace.

The inaugural season of the Spirit of the Moselle starts in July 2025 and will include Christmas and New Year cruises, with routes primarily along the Main, including destinations such as Nuremberg, Frankfurt, Bamberg, and the Rhine Gorge, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Nigel Blanks, CEO of Saga Cruises, commented on the fleet expansion: “The team and I are excited about this next step in our river cruise offering. We look forward to welcoming guests onboard Spirit of the Moselle in 2025, where they will experience the service and value that our guests expect from Saga.”

The construction of the Spirit of the Moselle began with a traditional keel laying ceremony at the Vahali shipyard in Serbia in January.

 

 

