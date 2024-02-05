Royal Caribbean’s Liberty: Allure to Undergo Modernization

The Allure of the Seas is set to undergo a modernization project, Royal Caribbean Group’s President and CEO Jason Liberty revealed during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call.

After seeing its amplification project cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020, the 2010-built vessel is expected to undergo a major refurbishment during its upcoming drydock in early 2025.

“We are always modernizing [our fleet],” Liberty said. “We have Allure coming up and the actions we took on Oasis and some of the learnings on Icon are going to be on that modernization.

“We are always updating our ships to make sure they stay relevant and competitive,” he continued, noting that Royal Caribbean Group’s strategy includes a continued investment in its fleet.

According to Liberty, the upgrades are not only for the guest experience but are also on the environmental side

First announced in 2019, the Allure’s original refurbishment project was set to be completed before the ship’s summer program in the Mediterranean in 2020.

The 58-day, $165 million drydock was part of a larger $1 billion modernization program called Royal Amplification.”

Several vessels of the company’s Voyager, Freedom and Oasis Class were refitted as part of the project, which was revealed in 2018.

In early 2020, however, the pandemic caused the postponement of the upcoming refits/

As part of its amplification, the Allure of the Seas was set to receive several new features including venues that debuted on the Quantum Class and newest Oasis Class ships.

The planned additions included a new set of waterslides, as well as updated dining venues, new specialty dining options and new bars and lounges.