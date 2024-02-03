Royal Caribbean: Mobile Devices Driving Onboard Spending

More and more guests are prebooking onboard experiences and spending money on their mobile devices on Royal Caribbean Group ships, said Jason Liberty, president and CEO.

“The outsized increase in our onboard revenue over the past couple of years has been fueled by new capabilities introduced to make it easier for guests to pre book onboard experiences. We will continue to enhance those capabilities in 2024,” said Liberty.

Approximately 70 percent of guests book at least one activity pre-cruise, he said.

“About a third of onboard purchases are now coming through the mobile app and we already have about 40 percent more pre-cruise revenue booked in 2024 as compared to 2023,” he continued.

“As a reminder, customers who purchase onboard experiences before their cruise, spend about two and a half times more than those who do not buy pre-cruise.”