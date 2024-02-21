Royal Caribbean Increases Financial Guidance for 2024

Royal Caribbean Group today provided an update on demand and updated its 2024 guidance.

The company said it continues to be very encouraged about the demand and pricing environment for 2024.

Since its most recent update on its Q4 2023 earnings call, the WAVE booking season has exceeded the company’s initial expectations, with the first five weeks of the year resulting in the best WAVE booking weeks in the company’s history.

“Bookings have been significantly higher than during the same period last year, with the back half of the year up by more than the front half. For 2024, all four quarters and all key products are booked ahead of the same time last year in both rate and volume. Consumer spending for onboard purchases continue to exceed prior years driven by greater participation at higher prices, indicating quality and healthy future demand,” the company said in a statement.

“Since our last earnings call, robust demand for our vacation experiences has significantly exceeded our initial expectations,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean. “As a result, we are increasing our 2024 guidance on stronger revenue outlook, and we expect to achieve all Trifecta goals in 2024. Trifecta marks an important milestone as we remain intensely focused on delivering a lifetime of vacations and priceless memories for our guests while delivering exceptional long-term shareholder value.”

As a result of the strong WAVE season, the company is increasing its 2024 Adjusted EPS guidance by $0.40 compared to its February guidance. For the full year, Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $9.90 to $10.10 driven by an increase in constant currency net yield growth of approximately 100 bps compared to the February guidance. Approximately $0.15 of the full year increase in adjusted EPS is driven by an improved revenue outlook for the first quarter of 2024. The company now expects to achieve all Trifecta goals in 2024.