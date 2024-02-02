Royal Caribbean: 2024 Opens in Record Booked Position

2024 has opened with Royal Caribbean Group in the strongest booked position in the company’s history from both a pricing and volume standpoint, according to President and CEO Jason Liberty, speaking on “the company’s fourth quarter and year-end earnings call.

“Momentum continues in 2024 with a record breaking start to the Wave season,” he said. “Bookings have consistently outpaced last year across all key products at much higher rates. In fact, the five highest booking weeks in our company’s history all occurred since the last earnings call. As a result, our capacity is up 8.5 percent year-over-year. We have less inventory available to book in 2024 than we did a year ago for 2023 and half as many staterooms left in the first quarter.”

Liberty said that the company is seeing particularly healthy demand from North America, where Royal Caribbean Group expects to source 80 percent of its guests this year.

“Our global appeal and nimble sourcing model allows us to attract the highest yielding guests by positioning our ships in multiple markets across the world,” Liberty said.

“As we think about consumer demand for 2024 and beyond, we look to both macro trends and data points for millions of daily interactions with our customers. We continue to see a very positive sentiment from our customers, bolstered by strong labor markets, high wages, surplus savings and elevated wealth levels.”