Resorts World One to Join Genting Dream in Singapore

Resorts World Cruises announced that the Resorts World One will be joining the Genting Dream in Singapore for the upcoming local school holidays, May 25 to July 3, 2024, according to a press release.

This marks the first time that both ships will homeport in Singapore together.

The Resorts World One will operate a series of roundtrip cruises from Singapore, including the six-day Vietnam Cruise to Ho Chi Minh City (via Phu My) and Con Son Island departing on and May 25 and 30, 2024, as well as the six-day Thailand Cruise to Bangkok (via Laem Chabang) and Ko Samui departing on June 4 and 9, 2024.

Both itineraries will also feature a third destination Redang Island in Malaysia. Additionally, guests can embark on one of the six-night Indonesia Cruises sailing to Jakarta with a special visit to Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang), Malaysia.

Prior to its arrival in Singapore, the Resorts World One will depart from Hong Kong on May 19, 2024, offering a one-way repositioning cruise to Singapore with calls in Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City, Con Son Island and Redang Island. There will also be a one-way Singapore-Jakarta cruise departing on June 14, 2024.

“On behalf of Resorts World Cruises, we are excited to have both our ships, the Genting Dream and the Resorts World One homeport in Singapore for the first time together. Demand for our brand has been very positive and we are taking this opportunity to have both our ships fulfill demand during the peak season of the local school holidays,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises. “With the Resorts World One special departures from Singapore, we are also introducing new and unique destinations that include Ho Chi Minh City, Con Son Island, Redang Island, Bangkok and Ko Samui, which will further boost our domestic and inbound Fly-Cruise segment,” he added.

Following its seasonal deployment in Southeast Asia, the Resorts World One will return to Hong Kong, offering a series of one-way repositioning cruises from selected cities.