Resorts World Cruises Launches Special Transport Subsidies

Resorts World Cruises announced the launch of its Special Transport Subsidies for its guests commuting from Mainland China to Hong Kong, according to a press release.

Travelers will receive a subsidy of HK$150 per person in onboard credit, applicable for guests sailing onboard the Resorts World One from February 16 through April 28, 2024.

Upon embarkation, guests will be required to present their original commuting expense receipts from Mainland China to Hong Kong (by land, sea, or air) to receive the complimentary onboard credits. The promotion is only applicable for full-fare cruise packages with bookings made from now until April 28, 2024. Guests can use the onboard credit for food and beverages, shore excursions, spa and wellness, photography and entertainment.

“With the introduction of our Special Transport Subsidy (STS) promotion, we look forward to encouraging more travelers from Mainland China to commute down to Hong Kong and cruise aboard the Resorts World One. The launch of the STS promotion is also timely with the Lunar New Year holidays just round the corner, as vacationers from Mainland China are exploring new attractive options and holiday experiences,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.